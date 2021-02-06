OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Recorded 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020, taking up study on early-warning system: Govt
A damaged road is seen after an earthquake. (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that all "possibilities are being explored" to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system.

This study, once approved, will be conducted in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

Vardhan also said that a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity.

Vardhan said the National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, maintained a nationwide seismological network, comprising 115 seismic stations, to monitor the earthquake activity in and around the country.

"During the last year, a total of 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 and above have been reported by NCS. Out of which, 13 earthquakes were recorded in National Capital Region (NCR) and its vicinity," he said.

Vardhan said no proven system was available at present in the country to provide the early warning of earthquakes.

"However, possibilities are being explored to take up a pilot study on earthquake early warning system in collaboration with United States Geological Survey," Vardhan said.

Vardhan said the NCS had initiated the magnetotelluric geophysical survey, interpretation of satellite imageries, and geological field investigations in Delhi and surroundings in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.

The purpose of these studies is to locate and characterise the major seismic sources/fault lines in Delhi and its surroundings.

With agency inputs

