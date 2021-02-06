Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Recorded 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020, taking up study on early-warning system: Govt
A damaged road is seen after an earthquake.

Recorded 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020, taking up study on early-warning system: Govt

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The study, once approved, will be conducted in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan has said

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that all "possibilities are being explored" to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that all "possibilities are being explored" to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system.

This study, once approved, will be conducted in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi 'chakka jam': Drone cameras deployed at Tikri to monitor situation

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

Delhi: 8 metro stations' gates closed ahead of farmers' 'chakka jam'

1 min read . 11:15 AM IST

Myanmar plunges into second nationwide internet shutdown

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

Railways to run Kisan Special trains from Agartala to Howrah & Sealdah

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST

This study, once approved, will be conducted in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi 'chakka jam': Drone cameras deployed at Tikri to monitor situation

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

Delhi: 8 metro stations' gates closed ahead of farmers' 'chakka jam'

1 min read . 11:15 AM IST

Myanmar plunges into second nationwide internet shutdown

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

Railways to run Kisan Special trains from Agartala to Howrah & Sealdah

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Vardhan also said that a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity.

Vardhan said the National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, maintained a nationwide seismological network, comprising 115 seismic stations, to monitor the earthquake activity in and around the country.

"During the last year, a total of 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 and above have been reported by NCS. Out of which, 13 earthquakes were recorded in National Capital Region (NCR) and its vicinity," he said.

Vardhan said no proven system was available at present in the country to provide the early warning of earthquakes.

"However, possibilities are being explored to take up a pilot study on earthquake early warning system in collaboration with United States Geological Survey," Vardhan said.

Vardhan said the NCS had initiated the magnetotelluric geophysical survey, interpretation of satellite imageries, and geological field investigations in Delhi and surroundings in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.

The purpose of these studies is to locate and characterise the major seismic sources/fault lines in Delhi and its surroundings.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.