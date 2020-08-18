Recovered cases 2.93 times the number of active Covid-19 cases in country: Govt

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said currently recovered cases are 2.93 times the number of active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

"Recovered patients are more than 19.7 lakhs, which is 2.93 times the active cases. Case fatality rate is below 2%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry while briefing the media about the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Bhushan said India recorded the highest ever number of tests in the last 24 hours - a little more than 8,99,000.

Despite sustained level of 7 lakh-8 lakh tests a day, the positivity figure has come down from 10.03% to 7.72%, he said.

NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said one of the three vaccines being developed in India will enter phase 3 trial either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"As far as vaccines are concerned, PM had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that 3 vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial today or tomorrow. The other 2 are in phase 1 and 2 trials," said Paul.

"A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific and medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, are not dangerous," said Paul about post-Covid symptoms in some patients.

A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Tuesday just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate stands at 1.92 per cent. There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested till August 17 with 8,99,864 samples being tested on Monday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated