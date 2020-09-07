Recovery at risk as cases surge again

Parts of India where coronavirus infections seemed to have peaked earlier are witnessing a fresh surge, stoking fears of a second wave of the pandemic sweeping India’s industrial hubs that could further delay economic recovery.

According to data released by the health ministry, 29 of the 35 districts witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases with high active caseload and fatality rates are in Maharashtra and Delhi, while three are in Tamil Nadu and one in Gujarat, all hubs of economic activity. The remaining two are in Puducherry and Jharkhand.

Economists see regional lockdowns imposed by local authorities to contain the spread of the virus as a factor that induces uncertainty in the minds of businesses which influences decisions on raising capital and deploying them as well as those about capacity utilization and inventory management.

“What prevented the economic recovery and what may prolong it into the second quarter is the fact we had too many regional lockdowns, which prevented restoration of supply chains," said economist Indira Rajaraman. The surge in infections and subsequent regional lockdowns have forced analysts to cut estimates for the September quarter economic growth.

Mobility curbs imposed by local authorities are of particular concern to the Union home ministry, which on 22 August advised states to ensure there are no restrictions on movement within or across states. These curbs, the ministry, said was a breach of the central government’s guidelines and are impacting supply chains, economic activity and employment.

Visits to restaurants, cafes and shopping centres remained 35% below the baseline of five-weeks between 3 January and 6 February, while visits to supermarkets, food warehouses, farmers markets, speciality food stores and pharmacies were 4% above the baseline period, said a community mobility report issued by Google on 1 September. Use of public transport was also 35% below the baseline period.

But the good news is recovering people are building immunity and the virus appears to have become less virulent for many Indians, experts said, suggesting learning to live with covid is the way forward.

“The economy will have to go on as further lockdowns can only add to misery and livelihood loss. We have to learn to live with the virus. Social distancing and personal hygiene are the only way out," said Arup Mitra, professor of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.

Delhi, which saw a drop in cases in the past two months, is again seeing a spike. The daily reported cases had reached as low as 652 on 16 August, but over the last five days, there has been a sharp rise in cases with 3,000 cases reported on Saturday. While there is a jump in the number of cases in Delhi, which some experts are terming as a second wave of infections, it is not a cause for worry as the rise is due to more testing, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. “Over the last week, we have doubled testing, and that has increased the number of cases being reported," Kejriwal said.

Pretika Khanna contributed to the story.

