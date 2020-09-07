Recovery at risk as cases surge again

Delhi, which saw a drop in cases in the past two months, is again seeing a spike. The daily reported cases had reached as low as 652 on 16 August, but over the last five days, there has been a sharp rise in cases with 3,000 cases reported on Saturday. While there is a jump in the number of cases in Delhi, which some experts are terming as a second wave of infections, it is not a cause for worry as the rise is due to more testing, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. “Over the last week, we have doubled testing, and that has increased the number of cases being reported," Kejriwal said.