Recovery in GST receipts sustainable: finance secy

The government of India’s stand is that states are entitled to full GST compensation—the guaranteed 14% annual growth (from FY16 base year). It is also written in the GST compensation law that compensation has to be paid from the compensation fund. This fund is funded by the compensation cess. Because of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, the GST collection, including the cess proceeds, have been affected. The GST Council has decided to extend the cess collection beyond 2022. Whatever is the shortfall, the compensation will get paid beyond June 2022. Then the question arose if a part of this shortfall can be met by borrowing. Borrowing is a matter dealt under by Article 293 of the Constitution. Accordingly, certain options were worked out, incorporating suggestions from states. Finally, 22 states and two Union territories agreed to borrow through a special window the Centre has offered, under which the central government will borrow and pass the loan back-to-back to states. The entire loan will be serviced by the compensation cess, which will get collected during the extended period. The first tranche of loan has been arranged under this mechanism. The interest rate is close to 5%, and it is a win-win for everyone—for the states, the centre and the people as the interest rate is low and the burden of cess on them will be lesser. A few states have not yet joined. The finance minister has written to their chief ministers and has requested them to join the scheme so that money can be given to them. We continue to engage with them. We hope that they would join the scheme as early as possible.