Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain

NEW DELHI : The recent rise of a new coronavirus strain, considered more infectious than the existing one, could further push back a recovery of international airlines operations by a few quarters as countries are rushing to close their borders to prevent the spread of this new strain of the virus , industry experts said.

Several countries -- including India -- have temporarily suspended flights to and from the UK amid concerns that unrestricted movement will trigger a renewed surge in covid cases.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

The impact of the new strain of virus on international airline operations and its recovery will depend on how fatal it is, and also on the launch of a vaccine and its availability for the masses, said Kinjal Shah, vice president at rating agency ICRA, who closely tracks the airline sector.

"We have maintained that the impact of the pandemic on the international operations will be more profound and last longer," Shah said.

"Thus the recovery in international operations will only be gradual...and will also depend on the opening of scheduled international operations by the government, macroeconomic impact on the global economy, and travel restrictions and quarantine norms of various countries," she added.

As things stand, scheduled commercial international air travel is suspended by the Indian government at least till 31 December. Airlines are however allowed to operate all-cargo international flights, repatriation flights, charter flights and flights under bubble agreement with as many as 22 countries, without the UK. However, most airlines are currently operating only a fraction of their pre-covid international capacity.

Airlines are gearing up for a faster recovery of domestic flight operations over international operations. However, senior airline officials have also been pushing the government to gradually open up international scheduled commercial flights.

"We don't know how this thing will blow over but the latest restrictions could delay recovery of international scheduled commercial flights by a few quarters," said a senior official at a Gurgaon-based no-frill carrier.

"We were hoping to see some recovery in international flights after the June quarter, while we had pegged domestic flights to return to normalcy by the end of March-quarter. The latest developments could however delay recovery," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Aviation consultancy CAPA India estimates that the size of the airline passenger market in FY2021 to be around 50-60 million passengers, including 40-50 million domestic passengers, and under 10 million international passengers, it said in a recent report. This is in stark comparison to FY2020, which saw about 140 million domestic passengers and 65 million international passengers.

When contacted, Indian airlines with major international networks like Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir didn't offer comments. A spokesperson of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said that the situation is currently evolving, and the UK flight ban is definitely not a welcome news for airlines and passengers.

However, a better way to counter coronavirus, including the new strain, would be to have robust compulsory pre-and-post flight testing mechanisms and not flight bans for international flights, said aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, former CSCO at Vistara and former COO at SpiceJet Ltd.

"I think for India domestic will be back to 2019 levels by this time next year. International another year thereafter," he said.

Kapoor added airlines would need to take additional common-sense precautions even on domestic flights to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

"What airlines must do is eliminate meal service (on shorter and domestic flights) to reduce risk. Masks must remain on at all times, and failure to comply should result in being put in the no fly list," Kapoor said adding that airports too need to step up their act and prevent overcrowding, long queues, and inadequate social distancing norms while ensuring proper mask usage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via