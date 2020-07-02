Recovery in rural sector may not help India to recover pandemic losses: Report

Overall, although the urban sector is more adversely affected by the pandemic, the government has provided immense support to the rural sector. It said within rural, the farm sector performed better than the non-farm sector, supported by nature and the government’s fiscal support (in terms of procurement, etc.), the non-farm sector is more linked to the urban sector. “Not surprisingly then, our high-frequency index of agricultural activity suggests 5% annual growth in May 20, similar to that in late-2019, while the rest of the economy is estimated to have shrunk by 22%," the brokerage firm said in a report.