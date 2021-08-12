Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy has not reached the level where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can begin pulling back liquidity as Asia's third-largest economy is still recovering from the shock of two major waves of Covid-19.

"I am glad that RBI (Reserve Bank of India) understands that quicker retrieval of the liquidity from the economy may not do the necessary things to win," FM Sitharaman said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

"They have not given any indication about wanting to suck out the liquidity that is available there," the Union Finance Minister added.

FM Sitharaman assured India Inc that the Centre is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

There are indicators that suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of coronavirus restrictions by states, FM Sitharaman said.

She said while the country will take measures to contain inflation, growth will be a priority in the current environment.

Sitharaman further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37% so far this financial year, while forex reserves increased to $620 billion as of July.

The Narendra Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic, she said, adding last year the Centre announced farm laws and labour reforms, among others.

Sitharaman also exhorted the industry to come forward and invest in the economy.

