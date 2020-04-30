NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday that the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has increased to 25.19 per cent, while the doubling rate of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 11 days.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,718 new cases were reported from across the country since Wednesday.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said, "Total cases in the country stand at 33,050. Of them, 23,651 are under active medical supervision. The recovery rate has improved from 13.06 per cent to 25.19 per cent in 14 days, which is a positive sign."

Detailing the increase in the doubling rate, Agarwal said that before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the rate of doubling of cases was 3.4 days, which has now increased to 11 days.

The Health Ministry said that while 1,718 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, 630 patients have been cured during this period. In total, 8,324 people have been cured so far, while 1,074 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Detailing on the states/UTs which have reported better than the national average of doubling of cases, Agarwal said, "States whose doubling rate is better than the national average are Delhi (11.3 days), Uttar Pradesh (12 days), Jammu & Kashmir (12.2 days), Odisha (13 days), Rajasthan (17.8 days), Tamil Nadu (19.1 days) and Punjab (19.5 days).

States/UTs with doubling rate of 20 to 40 days are Karnataka (21.6 days), Ladakh (24.2 days), Haryana (24.4 days), Uttarakhand (30.3 days) and Kerala (37.5 days).

States with doubling rate of above 40 days are Assam (59 days), Telangana (70.8 days), Chhattisgarh (89.7 days) and Himachal Pradesh (191.6 days).

"The current mortality rate is 3.2 per cent of which 65 per cent are males and 35 per cent are females," Agarwal said.

The Health Ministry has requested the states to ensure that non-Covid related essential services are provided to the people, including immunisation, maternal and child health services, services to prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases etc.

