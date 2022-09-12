Recruitment activity flattened by 3% amid inflation, recession concerns: Survey

Recruitment activity flattened by 3% amid inflation, recession concerns: Survey1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
- Several industries continued to post positive growth trends as the Indian economy continues to recover and open up post pandemic
Job portal Monster.com noted that recruitment activity flattened by 3% in August across industry segments as India Inc on the back of recession fears and inflation concerns. The job index report stated that while festive demand is ongoing, jobs in India are expected to rebound in the coming quarter.
"The Index saw decline this month, with a 2% month-on-month dip exhibiting a sluggish growth rate this month. However, several industries continued to post positive growth trends as the Indian economy continues to recover and open up post pandemic," said the report.
Agro-industry, BFSI, retail, real estate, telecom, travel and tourism have shown an incline in hiring and profiles like finance and accounts, HR, remain in demand.
"While hiring has slowed down this August due to global economic concerns, we are optimistic that jobs will bounce back in India over the coming quarter with the ongoing festive season. Retail continues to do well with improved e-commerce sales and rising footfall across stores," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com.
