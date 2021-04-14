OPEN APP
Recruitment activity logs 2% drop in March over previous month: Report

Hospitality and travel (12 per cent), which showed moderate growth in the previous month, saw a significant decline in March.
Hospitality and travel (12 per cent), which showed moderate growth in the previous month, saw a significant decline in March.
 2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 07:54 PM IST PTI

Industries such as banking/financial services, insurance (6%), production and manufacturing (6%), telcom/ISP (4%), and media and entertainment (4%), which previously showed a positive outlook, have witnessed a month-on-month decline in March 2021, owing to the pandemic, the report

MUMBAI : The recruitment activity saw a drop of 2% in March 2021 over the previous month, mainly dragged by a decline in job postings in sectors including banking/financial services, insurance, production and manufacturing, according to a report.

The overall data indicate that there was a slight decline in job posting activity in March, according to Monster Employment Index, a job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company.

Industries such as banking/financial services, insurance (6%), production and manufacturing (6%), telcom/ISP (4%), and media and entertainment (4%), which previously showed a positive outlook, have witnessed a month-on-month decline in March 2021, owing to the pandemic, the report noted.

"While the overall index witnessed a slight drop-in recruitment activity, major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad show a positive outlook in hiring demand compared to last year. With companies re-adapting to the flexible-hybrid work model, and digital hiring on the rise with innovative tech, we anticipate a recovery of the Indian job market in the coming quarters," Monster.com CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

The Monster Employment Index is a broad and comprehensive analysis of online job posting activity on the Monster platform and real-time review of online career outlets during March 2021.

Further, the report stated that most functions and departments have witnessed a slight decline in March, compared to the previous month.

However, the software, hardware, telecom roles continue to recover with a 2% month-on-month growth as of March 2021 compared to February 2021.

Functions such as HR and admin, marketing and communications and finance and accounts witnessed a slight dip of 2%, it added.

Hospitality and travel (12%), which showed moderate growth in the previous month, saw a significant decline in March.

Sales and business development (12%) showed a negative trend in recruitment activity across all markets in March, compared to a positive (5%) in February.

Software, hardware, telecom (12%) and arts/creative (3%) are back to pre-Covid levels as of March, the report indicated.

However, it added that customer service (36%), hospitality and travel (35%) and healthcare (26%) have seen the highest year-on-year decline in March compared to the same month in 2020.

Meanwhile, in terms of month-on-month growth, the report revealed that several industries such as logistics, courier/freight/transportation (19%), printing and packaging (5%) and office equipment/automation (5%) saw a significant increase in job postings in March compared with February.

Industries such as agro-based (12%), logistics/courier (9%), telecom/ISP (8%), and IT-hardware, software (5%) also witnessed an upward trend year-on-year in March compared to the same month of 2020.

Cities such as Bengaluru and Pune have witnessed a positive month-on-month uptrend of 2% and 1%, respectively, in March 2021.

The same cities have also observed a yearly uptrend, with recruitment activities in Bengaluru (14%), Hyderabad (6%) and Pune (2%) growing in March, compared to the corresponding month in 2020, the report added.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

