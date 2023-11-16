Recruitment sector plods through a gloomy quarter
While hiring in the IT and startup sector is down to the levels of June quarter of 2020 when a strict lockdown was in force, retail and packaged consumer goods mandates are almost 20% lower from a year ago
MUMBAI : Hiring activity cooled in tech and retail sectors in the December quarter as companies cut hiring mandates and reduced sub-contracting costs, while banking recruitment stayed flat and manufacturing saw a minor uptick.
