Recycling will help generate large scale employment: Minister

The Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban being implemented by MoHUA provides special focus to innovation and encouragement for startups in a bid to adopt locally innovated, implementable solutions and business models and promote circularity in waste management.
New Delhi: Recycling and turning waste into useful products under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM) will not help in moving towards garbage free cities but also generate large-scale employment, said Kaushal Kishore, Minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs felicitated winners of Swachhata Start-up challenge. Addressing shortlisted startups, the minister said the top 10 of the 30 shortlisted startups will receive financial support of Rs. 25 lakhs from French Tech, a French government initiative. “The remaining 20 startups will get financial support of Rs. 20 lakhs from the Indian government."
He said the promotion of startups through this challenge is a step towards ‘Make in India’.
Kishore added that the marketing and awareness about recycled products is of high significance for the startups to further scale up. “They should create awareness about their products in rural aread using local languages."
MoHUA had launched a Swachhata Startup Challenge from January 2022, in partnership with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the DPIIT (Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade).
The Startup Challenge had sought entries from organisations in the sanitation and waste management sector, across four categories, viz. (i)social inclusion, (ii) zero dump, (iii)plastic waste management and (iv) transparency through digital enablement.
A total of 244 entries were received from aspiring startups, of which 30 startups were shortlisted by a jury pool of 20 members drawn from leading academic institutions and incubators, industry, and government bodies.
