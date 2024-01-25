The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. The weather agency said that light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 25 to 30 January.

The IMD also warned of severe cold day conditions prevailing over North India during next 2 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

The IMD issued Red alert for cold wave over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan on 25 January, followed by orange alert in these states till 28 January.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

-Under the influence of two feeble Western Disturbances, light isolated rainfall or snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from 25 to 30 January

-Due to anti-cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha, and a trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to interior Odisha in the lower levels, light rainfall is likely to occur over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast India during next 2 days.

-Moderate rainfall at many places likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 25-28 January.

IMD Forecast: Dense Fog

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during 25 to 28 January

-Dense Fog conditions very likely to prevail over Delhi on 25 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Bihar from 25 to 28 January

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh during 25-26 January, over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura 25 January

IMD Forecast: Cold Day

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 25 and 26 January

-Cold Day conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 27 and 28 January

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 25 January.

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar on 25th January and cold day conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days.

-Cold Day conditions very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh on 25 January

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave

-Severe cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 25 and 26 January

-Ground frost conditions very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 25 January

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature

IMD forecasted that no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

IMD Forecast: Delhi AQI drop to ‘severe’

Pollution levels in Delhi worsened into the “severe" zone of the air quality index (AQI), as calm winds exacerbated the effect of local emissions, even as the city’s night temperature inched up by more than a degree.

Delhi clocked a 24-hour average AQI of 409 at 4pm, significantly worse than 368 (very poor) a day ago and 333 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Wednesday’s AQI was the worst since 447 on January 14

Flight, Train delay

Several flight operations delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in national capital Delhi due to low visibility amid dense fog.