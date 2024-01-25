Red alert issued for cold wave till 28 January in 6 states; flights affected by dense fog in Delhi: IMD full forecast
IMD Update: IMD issues red and orange alerts for cold wave in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan from 25 to 28 January. Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe' as pollution levels increase, leading to flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. The weather agency said that light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 25 to 30 January.
Several flights delayed and flight operations got affected as dense fog continued to grip Delhi.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!