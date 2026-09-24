Red alert for 4 Odisha districts as deep depression triggers heavy rain threat

Odisha is bracing for another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall as a deep depression that crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast moves inland, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rain in several southern districts.

The weather system is expected to affect Odisha through September 26, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and falling rocks, particularly in hilly areas. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Malkangiri, with adjoining districts also likely to receive heavy showers.

Several parts of southern and coastal Odisha have already reported heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Fallen trees have blocked roads, while landslides have disrupted connectivity in parts of Ganjam and Gajapati. Water levels have also risen in the Rushikulya, Bada Nadi and Loharakhandi rivers.

Landslides, road disruptions reported

In Ganjam, a landslide near Chariabada village in Patrapur block disrupted road connectivity. Another landslide was reported on the road leading to the Taratarini temple. A bridge on a rural road in Manipur village under Dharakote block was also damaged.

In Gajapati, a landslide near Pariveta village in R. Udayagiri block affected connectivity to Bastriguda panchayat and Nuagada block.

Heavy rain damaged houses in several panchayats in Koraput, while some trains were cancelled. Rising water levels in the Upper Kolab reservoir have added to concerns, with one gate of the Telingiri dam opened after the water level approached the danger mark.

Separately, a wall collapse in Remuna block of Balasore district claimed one life and left his son seriously injured.

Deep depression to move across Odisha The deep depression crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kalingapatnam, between Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, on Wednesday night. It brought heavy rain and winds of around 55–65 kmph to parts of Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

The system is expected to enter Odisha through Koraput on Thursday and gradually weaken. It may move through Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Pottangi in Koraput before affecting parts of Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi and then moving towards Chhattisgarh.

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The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall exceeding 200 mm in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Winds of 50–60 kmph are also possible over southern Odisha.

Odisha rain forecast for Thursday, Friday On Thursday, most parts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall. Extremely heavy rain is possible in Nabarangpur, while Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri may receive heavy to very heavy showers.

On Friday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Neighbouring districts are also expected to receive heavy rain, with winds potentially reaching 30–50 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh power utilities on high alert

In Andhra Pradesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday directed power utilities to remain on round-the-clock high alert amid the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Kumar reviewed the preparedness and operational status of the state's power sector, including weather conditions, electricity supply and response measures.

"Kumar directed APTRANSCO and all DISCOMs to remain on high alert round the clock and take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state," a press release said.

He asked officials to mobilise restoration teams wherever required and restore electricity at the earliest in case of localised disruptions.

The minister also directed officials to monitor feeder-wise breakdowns, restoration work and load conditions through corporate monitoring centres and provide regular updates until normal operations resume.