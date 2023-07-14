Red Alert for extremely heavy rain issued by IMD in THESE areas for today. See full forecast for next 5 days2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST
IMD issues red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, predicting extremely heavy rainfall today. Heavy rainfall expected in several other regions as well.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, stating that these areas are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall today, 14 July.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×