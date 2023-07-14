The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, stating that these areas are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall today, 14 July.

“Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 14th July", IMD said.

IMD forecast for extremely heavy rainfall

14 July: Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka

15 -18 July: Uttarakhand

17 and 18 July: East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa

IMD rainfall forecast for next 5 days

Northwest India

-Very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan during next 5 days.

-Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on 17 July.

East and adjoining Northeast India

-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim during 14 to 17 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Bihar on 14 and 17 July

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days

-Heavy rainfall to prevail over Jharkhand during 15 to 17 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Gangetic West Bengal during 14 to 15 July, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya during next 4 days and over Arunachal Pradesh during 14 to 16 July.

Central India

-Moderate to very heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days

-Similar conditions will prevail over Vidarbha on 14, 17 and 18 July

-Very heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days

-Similar conditions likely to prevail over Chhattisgarh during 16 to 18 July

West India

-Moderate to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan, Goa during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall also very likely over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 14 to 15 July, over Gujarat Region on 14 and 18 July, over Saurashtra and Kutch 14 July.

South India

-Moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka during 14 to 18 July, over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe on 14 and 18 July, over Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 14 July