The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the deep depression that had formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken over the next twenty four hours. Further the weather department informed that rainfall over southern parts of Peninsula to continue during next 3 days.

The IMD said that the deep depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha continue to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh towards north Madhya Pradesh.

i) Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha continue to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh towards north MP during next 24 hours and weaken.

ii) Subdued rainfall over southern parts of Peninsula to continue during next 3 days

Detailed Rainfall Prediction made by IMD

-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated also likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 20th, West Madhya Pradesh on 21st and East Rajasthan on 22nd, August

-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jharkhand, Odisha and Vidarbha on 20th, East Rajasthan on 20th and 21th, East Madhya Pradesh on 21st, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21st and 22nd , West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 23rd August

-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 20th , West Madhya Pradesh and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20th and 23rd , Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 21th , Konkan and Goa during 21st -23rd, East Rajasthan on 23rd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 22nd and 24th August

-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 20th, Himachal Pradesh during 20th-24th, Uttarakhand on 20th , 21st and 24th, West Uttar Pradesh on 20th, 21st and over East Uttar Pradesh on 20th and 24th , Punjab on 22nd and over Haryana on 21st and 22nd August, 2022.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 20th August, 2022.

-Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 22nd and 23rd August, 2022.

-Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 22nd -24th, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 23rd and 24th and Kerala and Mahe on 22nd and 23rd August, 2022.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24th August, 2022.

-Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 20th -22nd August