Very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh today
Similar conditions expected over southwest Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch for today and tomorrow
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that a depression that has formed over East Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh is likely to to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.
Certain districts in Madhya Pradesh have kept their schools closed today owing to incessant rains.
IMD also further noted that a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on 19 August, thereby fueling enhanced rainfall activity over East and Central India from the same date.
See the IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall expected
-Very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh on 16 August, over southwest Rajasthan on 17 August and over Saurashtra and Kutch on 16 and 17 August.
-Extremely heavy rainfall over south Rajasthan and Gujarat Region on 16 August
-Moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 18-20 August
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 19 and 20 August
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on 19 and 20 August, over Bihar and East Madhya Pradesh on 20 August
-Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 16, 19, 20 August and Uttarakhand during 18-20 August, over East Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 August and over West Uttar Pradesh on 20 August
Light rain likely in Delhi
The minimum temperature rose by a few notches in the city on Tuesday to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
Wind Prediction
Strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50kmph likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan today
Strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50kmph likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan today