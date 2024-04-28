Red alert for heatwave in 2 states; orange alert for heavy rains in J-K, Himachal. Check IMD weather forecast for today
Weather update today: Earlier on April 27, the highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degree celsius was recorded in Kalaikunda area of Gangetic West Bengal.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of severe heatwave for Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till April 30. Apart from this, heatwave conditions have also been predicted in several other parts of the country. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh today.