The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of severe heatwave for Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till April 30. Apart from this, heatwave conditions have also been predicted in several other parts of the country. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh today.

IMD heatwave prediction

Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist said that severe heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for many days and hence a red alert has been issued. “Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The RMC Kolkata, severe heat wave conditions are likley to occur at one or two places over East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

As per RMC Odisha, heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Nuapada.

Orange alert for heatwave condition likely to prevail in the districts of Deogarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Bargarh in Odisha.

Earlier on April 27, the highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degree celsius was recorded in Kalaikunda area of Gangetic West Bengal.

Additionally, heatwave conditions have been predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu duirng the next four days; Kerala and Mahe during 27th-28th; Konkan during 27th-29th and Uttar Pradesh during 28th-30th April , Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 30th April-1st May.

IMD rainfall prediction

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Prades. As per IMD, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) during 27th-29th April.

IMD has aso predicted light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 28 April.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning predicted over Kerala, Mahe on 28th and 30th April and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on 28th and 29th April, it said it in its bulletin.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27th April-01st May.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Sikkim on 29th April-1st May.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh , Assam, Meghalaya during 28th April-1st May with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 30th April and 1st May

IMD hailstorm prediction

Isolated Hailstorm predicted over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th April, 2024

Possibility of hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 27th-29th April, 2024.

Isolated Hailstorm over Punjab on 27th & 28th and over Haryana on 27th April, 2024

