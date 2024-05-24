Red alert for heatwave in Delhi, Haryana; orange alert issued for very heavy rain in Kerala | See IMD forecast
IMD forecast: IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning for North India, with temperatures reaching up to 44 Celsius in Delhi on May 25. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Kerala, which is reeling from heavy pre-monsoon rains, and has received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for a heatwave in several northern and northwestern states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, until May 28.