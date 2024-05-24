IMD forecast: IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning for North India, with temperatures reaching up to 44 Celsius in Delhi on May 25. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Kerala, which is reeling from heavy pre-monsoon rains, and has received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for a heatwave in several northern and northwestern states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, until May 28.

The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for “very heavy rainfall" in three districts of Kerala. The southern state, reeling under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, has received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The orange alert, denoting very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

IMD forecast for heatwave The Met department has issued a red alert for “severe heatwave" conditions in Delhi, most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until May 28.

A red alert for “severe heatwave" was also issued for west Uttar Pradesh from May 26 to May 28.

Isolated pockets of west Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness a "severe heatwave" until May 26.

The IMD's heatwave prediction for the national capital on May 25 coincides with Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, during which all seven parliamentary seats of Delhi go to vote. Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Also read: Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: From bus, metro, traffic advisory to liquor stores; know what's open, what's closed on May 25 Authorities reported five deaths due to suspected heat stroke in Rajasthan on Thursday. An official told news agency PTI that five peacocks were also found dead in Khairthal district.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told PTI that they have issued a red alert in Rajasthan and Haryana and an orange alert in Punjab.

“The temperature has slightly reduced in the last two days in NCR-Delhi. However, we predict that the temperature will still be around 43 to 44 degrees Celsius. People should take precautions for this," he said.

IMD forecast for rain The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation over south Kerala would likely cause isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on May 24. IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas.

Heavy rains have continued to lash several parts of Kerala, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of major cities, including Thrissur. Vehicles were also reportedly damaged after a tree was uprooted in the Saint Thomas Road area of Thrissur.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that parts of Kerala received over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. He also mentioned that 11 people lost their lives in the state due to recent rain-related incidents.

"Six lost their lives in various drowning incidents, two fell into water-filled quarries, two were struck by lightning, and one person lost his life in a wall collapse," he said.

Kerala will also likely witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over the next two days.

Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Also read: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers The weather agency has also forecast light to moderate rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall very likely from May 23 to May 25.

IMD has predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Konkan, Goa, and Vidarbha from May 24 to May 26.

Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will likely witness light to moderate rainfall today.



