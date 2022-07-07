A red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Goa tomorrow. Following the warning, the state government directed all schools to remain shut for students up to Class 8 for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Goa over the next 24 hours and very heavy showers till July 10.

A state government notification stated disaster management authority has been directed to activate the field machinery for taking precautionary actions and to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rains.

"The general public are requested to take precautionary measures - avoid staying near weak trees/structures or areas vulnerable to landslides and rock falls and not drive into flooded areas. Avoid going to areas that face water-logging problems," the release said.

People have been asked to take precautions while dealing with electricity and avoid venturing into water bodies, it said.

Schools to remain shut

Meanwhile, Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingde on Thursday issued a circular announcing a two-day holiday for school students up to Class 8.

Regular classes will be held for students of Classes 9 to 12, it was stated.

Normal life was affected in parts of the coastal state, as several roads and bridges remained submerged due to incessant rainfall.

Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa said that the roof of an anganwadi caved in on Wednesday night due to rains. At least 30 students are enrolled in the anganwadi, he said, adding that alternative arrangements have been made for students to continue their classes.

(With inputs from agencies)