Red alert for heavy rains in Goa; schools to remain shut till Saturday. Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 09:45 PM IST
- The government on Thursday issued a circular announcing a two-day holiday for school students up to Class 8.
A red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Goa tomorrow. Following the warning, the state government directed all schools to remain shut for students up to Class 8 for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Goa over the next 24 hours and very heavy showers till July 10.