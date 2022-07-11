Red alert in 5 Maharashtra districts for extremely heavy rains. IMD forecast here1 min read . 11 Jul 2022
- A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts, while an orange alert for Mumbai.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for 5 Maharashtra districts for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts, while an orange alert for Mumbai.
Earlier in its release, the weather agency said, that isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 11th-14th July.
Meanwhile, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.
The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents. Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four).
These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others, it said. Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai did not record any fatality since the beginning of the monsoon last month, the report said.
Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10. Heavy rains continued to lash Nashik district on Monday, causing a rise in water levels of several rivers and submerging many temples located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.
