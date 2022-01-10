Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday announced that there will be no lockdown in Delhi. However, it is mulling on imposing stricter curbs like closing dine-in facility in restaurants, reducing seating capacity in Metro trains and buses.

This comes at a time when the city is showing a massive surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22,751 cases and the positivity rate jumped to 23.53%, while on Saturday, the city reported 20,181 cases. As per DDMA's graded response, a red alert, that denotes a total curfew, is imposed if the positivity rate crosses 5% or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

However, in today's meeting, DDMA decided to impose stricter restrictions but there will be no lockdown. It further decided to strictly enforce existing restrictions and also discussed the possibility of imposing similar restrictions in National Capital Territory Region.

The decision came during a DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other health department officials were present in the meeting.

Kejriwal had on Sunday said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in Delhi had been a matter of "deep concern", yet added there was no plan to impose lockdown. He had further asserted that the level of restrictions could increase from 'yellow alert' to 'red alert', if the Covid positivity goes well beyond 20%.

In its last meeting, the DDMA had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi. The authorities also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms besides putting various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport.

Also, a night curfew has been imposed in the city which is effective from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am.

(With inputs from agencies)

