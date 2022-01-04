The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting today to discuss the need for more curbs in view of the alarming spike in Covid cases in the national capital.

In the wake of rising COVID cases, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) effective from December 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi in the last 24 hours logged 4,099 new COVID cases taking the positivity rate to 6.46 per cent. The active cases have gone up to 10,986 in Delhi.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Monday that 84% of the coronavirus cases logged in the city in the last two days are due to the Omicron variant.

India has so far reported as many as 1,700 Omicron cases, after the variant was first detected in the country on December 2. Maharashtra and Delhi remain the leading contributors with 460 and 351 infections, respectively.

Red alert in Delhi?

According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which would mean a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

According to GRAP, Level 4 (Red) alerts can be considered if the positivity rate is over 5 per cent. Other criteria for level 4 alert 16,000 cumulative daily cases and 3,000 occupied beds.

Will Delhi CM skip the meeting?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home. The chief minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

He was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Yellow alert in Delhi

On December 28, the DDMA declared a 'yellow alert' under the GRAP amid a spike in Covid cases following the emergence of the coronavirus' Omicron variant.

A day later, it decided that Covid-related curbs under the "yellow alert" would continue and the authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh restrictions.

