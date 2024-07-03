Red alert in Gujarat! IMD warns of heavy showers in Delhi and 15 more states; check weather update here

Various regions have been placed on high alert due to the expected heavy rainfall as the Southwest Monsoon enveloped the entire country on July 2. Around 16 states are on orange alert, predicting possibility of heavy rainfall today.

Fareha Naaz
First Published07:11 AM IST
Weather update: IMD forecasted extremely heavy rains and issued a red alert for Gujarat.
Weather update: IMD forecasted extremely heavy rains and issued a red alert for Gujarat.(PTI)

As the Southwest Monsoon took charge of the entire country on July 2, certain regions across the country have been on high alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall. The India India Meteorological (IMD) department forecasted extremely heavy rains and issued a red alert for Gujarat.

Furthermore, an orange alert is in place for July 3 in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 02nd – 06th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 03rd; Gujarat Region during 02nd – 05th.” IMD's press release dated July 2 stated.

The weather agency predicted wet spell over North-western states, hinting at the possibility of heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan until July 6; in Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow and in Chhattisgarh today.

Now moving to north-eastern states, IMD predicted heavy rainfall very in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until July 6; in Jharkhand and West Bengal until tomorrow and in Odisha on July 6. Additionally, Andaman and Nicobar Islands may witness heavy showers on July 4 and 5.

“Haryana, West UP, and Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Sikkim, Bihar, and North Eastern states. Red alert has been issued for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gujarat sub-division and orange alert for Konkan region," PTI quoted IMD scientist Soma Sen as saying.

IMD scientist BS Yadav said, “There is a throughline from South Gujarat to Central Madhya Pradesh. The moisture is high because of it. One throughline is going to Mizoram from Punjab through UP," reported ANI. He added," All these states will experience heavy rainfall... An orange alert has been issued for July 3 in 22 districts."

