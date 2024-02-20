The India Meteorological Department has predicted an intense spell of rainfall or snowfall over the western Himalayan region and plains of Northwest India till February 21. Given the atmospheric conditions, a warning for an orange alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir and a red alert in Himachal Pradesh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the weather office wrote, “Intense spell of rainfall/snowfall activity likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region till 21st & rainfall activity likely over plains of Northwest India during 19th-21stFebruary, 2024."

According to the weather forecasting agency, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to witness bountiful snowfall and rainfall today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department noted that two Western Disturbances, one currently in the middle tropospheric westerlies and another cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and surrounding areas are behind these meteorological conditions.

Moreover, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur over the Western Himalayan Region until February 21.

IMD also stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until February 21. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected to accompany rains during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Madhya Pradesh can expect light to moderate over the next 3 days. Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today and tomorrow while Uttar Pradesh can expect similar conditions to prevail over the next three days.

The states of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be witness to hailstorm activity today, according to the MeT department forecast while Uttar Pradesh may see such conditions on Tuesday. IMD also predicted hailstorm activity over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh February 19 and over Uttarakhand until February 20.

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall late on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path, etc. witnessed fresh showers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!