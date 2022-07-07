Condoling the deaths due to natural calamity, CM tweeted, It was very sad to hear the news that three laborers died due to a landslide near Mukkuda near Nelyapalke in Panjikallu village of Bantwala taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rain. Praying for the soul of the deceased, I have instructed the local administration to carry out the further work in a systematic manner.