CM Bommai instructed officials to evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear
With India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain alert in 4 Karnataka districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said ‘all necessary precautions have been taken’ to avert any untoward situation. The CM also condoled the death of 3 labourers who died in a landslide in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "As per IMD, heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. All necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to Deputy Commissioners." A red alert has been issued for the Udupi district.
They have been instructed to stop prevent sea erosion, evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear. "Our teams are prepared with all equipment," CM Bommai added.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi.
Anganwadi, schools and colleges shut
In the Udupi district, where a red alert has been issued, all Anganwadi, schools and colleges have been instructed to remain shut on Thursday. Tourists and fishermen are advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.
Anganwadi schools and colleges will also remain shut in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.
CM condoles death of 3 labourers in landslide
Earlier on Wednesday, three laborers died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said. Currently, one person is under treatment.
Condoling the deaths due to natural calamity, CM tweeted, It was very sad to hear the news that three laborers died due to a landslide near Mukkuda near Nelyapalke in Panjikallu village of Bantwala taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rain. Praying for the soul of the deceased, I have instructed the local administration to carry out the further work in a systematic manner.
On Wednesday, CM Bommai also instructed the officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas to assess whether the residents of the concerned areas needed to be relocated temporarily or permanently, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. Bommai said, some villages are inundated whenever it rains heavily.
Reacting to suggestions on relocating the people of such villages permanently to higher places, Bommai said, "In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods."
