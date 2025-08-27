Red Alert in Karnataka, Telangana: IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall from 27 August to Sept 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a “red alert” for extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana, adding that the heavy showers will likely continue till September 2.

In an X post, the weather agency said, “On 27th August, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Coastal Karnataka and Telangana, with intense showers expected to impact daily life and travel.”

It said heavy to very heavy rain may persist from 27 August to 29 August in Telangana. For Coastal Karnataka, the Met Department predicted widespread heavy rainfall from 27 August through 2 September.