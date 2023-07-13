Red alert in Meghalaya, Sikkim as IMD warns of flash floods, landslides

Red alert in Meghalaya, Sikkim as IMD warns of flash floods, landslides1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
- The weather bureau has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Meghalaya, Sikkim, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, as heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding, landslides, and flash floods in these regions.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Meghalaya, Sikkim, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, as heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding, landslides, and flash floods in these regions.
The weather bureau has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.
The weather bureau has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.
IMD expects more than 204.4 mm rainfall in Meghalaya, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and 115.6 to 204.4 mm in Assam and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Uttarakhand is expected to receive 115.6 to 204.4 mm rainfall from Saturday to Monday.
IMD expects more than 204.4 mm rainfall in Meghalaya, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and 115.6 to 204.4 mm in Assam and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Uttarakhand is expected to receive 115.6 to 204.4 mm rainfall from Saturday to Monday.
“A fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation in middle & upper tropospheric level lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood," IMD said.
“A fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation in middle & upper tropospheric level lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood," IMD said.
Uttarakhand received 107% surplus precipitation at 30.2 mm and 3% above normal rainfall at 15.2 mm in east and northeastern India on Wednesday. The country received 2% above normal rains at 271.3 mm during 1-12 June.
Uttarakhand received 107% surplus precipitation at 30.2 mm and 3% above normal rainfall at 15.2 mm in east and northeastern India on Wednesday. The country received 2% above normal rains at 271.3 mm during 1-12 June.
As the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position and eastern end north of its normal position, northwest India, including east Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday.
As the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position and eastern end north of its normal position, northwest India, including east Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday.
Likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday may cause extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday; heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Bihar for the next two days.
Likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday may cause extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday; heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Bihar for the next two days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is seen over Odisha till Monday and Jharkhand until Saturday. Light to moderate widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra for the coming five days and isolated heavy showers are expected over ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh on Friday-Sunday and in Gujarat on the weekend.
Isolated heavy rainfall is seen over Odisha till Monday and Jharkhand until Saturday. Light to moderate widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra for the coming five days and isolated heavy showers are expected over ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh on Friday-Sunday and in Gujarat on the weekend.
IMD also sees coastal Karnataka, south Interior Karnataka and Kerala getting light to moderate widespread rainfall today and on Friday.
IMD also sees coastal Karnataka, south Interior Karnataka and Kerala getting light to moderate widespread rainfall today and on Friday.
Meanwhile, several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. The water level in the Yamuna has reached 208.48 meters today, according to the Central Water Commission.
Meanwhile, several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. The water level in the Yamuna has reached 208.48 meters today, according to the Central Water Commission.