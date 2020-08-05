Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today. The weather department has predicted more intense showers during the day in view of the thick cloud over the region. Menwhile, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued a 'red' alert for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city today.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he said.

As per IMD's website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai city and suburbs like Bandra and Kurla received rainfall in the range of 30 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours.

"Very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 Hrs. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar. Parts of S Madhya Mah and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells," Hosalikar tweeted.

Konkan ; very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 Hrs. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar.

Parts of S Madhya Mah and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells.

Take care. pic.twitter.com/dXJnwn5mCG — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday also, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rains disrupting rail and road traffic. Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated