IMD warns of flash flood in Karnataka, issues alert for extremely heavy rain in Delhi, Maharashtra | See full forecast

IMD monsoon update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya on 30 June, and for Arunachal Pradesh till 1 July. National capital Delhi that is now grappling with heavy rainfall after a prolonged heatwave, is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall till 4 July, forecasts IMD issuing an orange alert for the city.

IMD Rainfall Prediction: South India -Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning predicted over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat State in next 5 days

-Rainfall predicted over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on 1 July, over Gujarat Region during 2 -4 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over the ghat areas of Maharashtra on 2 and 4 July, over Konkan and Goa on 2 and 3 July

-The IMD says that very heavy rainfall will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka on 30 June and 1 July, over Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana on 30 June, and over Coastal Karnataka during 30 June-3 July.

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Saurashtra and Kutch on 30 June, over Gujarat Region, Maharashtra on 30 June and 1 July

IMD Rainfall prediction: North India -Heavy rainfall very likely over Punjab on 30 June, 3 and 4 July, predicts IMD

-Heavy rainfall will also prevail over Delhi during 1-3 July, over Haryana, Chandigarh on 4 July

-IMD predicts that heavy rainfall will prevail over Himachal Pradesh on 3 and 4 July, over East Rajasthan during 2 July -4 July, and over West Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 4 July

-IMD has also issued rainfall alerts in east Madhya Pradesh on 30 June, 3 and 4 July

-Very heavy rainfall will prevail over Himachal Pradesh during 30 June-2 July, over Uttarakhand during 30 June-4 July, over Punjab on 1 and 2 July.

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh during 30 June-3 July

-Similar conditions ill prevail over east Rajasthan on 30 June-1 July

IMD Rainfall prediction: East India -Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya on 30 June

-Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will witness very heavy rainfall on 1 and 3 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 30 June-4 July, and over Bihar during 30 June-2 July

-IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over Odisha on 30 June, over Gangetic West Bengal on 30 June and 3 July, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 3 and 5 July

-Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Jharkhand during 30 June-3 July, over Bihar on 3 and 4 July, and over Chhattisgarh during 30 June-4 July.

IMD Rainfall Prediction: Delhi The IMD has issued Orange Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, North Delhi, North- East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, South- East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Faridabad, East Delhi, and Ghaziabad from 1 July to 3 July.

Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are forecasted to prevail in these areas till 3 July.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on 30 June, and 4 July in all parts of Delhi.