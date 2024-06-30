IMD monsoon update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya on 30 June, and for Arunachal Pradesh till 1 July. National capital Delhi that is now grappling with heavy rainfall after a prolonged heatwave, is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall till 4 July, forecasts IMD issuing an orange alert for the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Rainfall Prediction: South India -Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning predicted over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat State in next 5 days

-Rainfall predicted over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on 1 July, over Gujarat Region during 2 -4 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over the ghat areas of Maharashtra on 2 and 4 July, over Konkan and Goa on 2 and 3 July

-The IMD says that very heavy rainfall will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka on 30 June and 1 July, over Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana on 30 June, and over Coastal Karnataka during 30 June-3 July.

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Saurashtra and Kutch on 30 June, over Gujarat Region, Maharashtra on 30 June and 1 July

IMD Rainfall prediction: North India -Heavy rainfall very likely over Punjab on 30 June, 3 and 4 July, predicts IMD

-Heavy rainfall will also prevail over Delhi during 1-3 July, over Haryana, Chandigarh on 4 July

-IMD predicts that heavy rainfall will prevail over Himachal Pradesh on 3 and 4 July, over East Rajasthan during 2 July -4 July, and over West Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 4 July

-IMD has also issued rainfall alerts in east Madhya Pradesh on 30 June, 3 and 4 July

-Very heavy rainfall will prevail over Himachal Pradesh during 30 June-2 July, over Uttarakhand during 30 June-4 July, over Punjab on 1 and 2 July.

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh during 30 June-3 July

-Similar conditions ill prevail over east Rajasthan on 30 June-1 July

IMD Rainfall prediction: East India -Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya on 30 June

-Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will witness very heavy rainfall on 1 and 3 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 30 June-4 July, and over Bihar during 30 June-2 July

-IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over Odisha on 30 June, over Gangetic West Bengal on 30 June and 3 July, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 3 and 5 July

-Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Jharkhand during 30 June-3 July, over Bihar on 3 and 4 July, and over Chhattisgarh during 30 June-4 July.

IMD Rainfall Prediction: Delhi The IMD has issued Orange Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, North Delhi, North- East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, South- East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Faridabad, East Delhi, and Ghaziabad from 1 July to 3 July.

Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are forecasted to prevail in these areas till 3 July.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on 30 June, and 4 July in all parts of Delhi.

IMD Flash Flood Warning Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighborhoods of Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

