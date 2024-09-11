Red alert issued for Madhya Pradesh districts; IMD predicts heavy rain in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka

The IMD has issued red alert for West Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday, September 11 and predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, UP, Rajasthan for today.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc on Wednesday, September 11.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc on Wednesday, September 11.(HT)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over areas of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan for Wednesday, September 11. Several areas of West Madhya Pradesh are under red alert for today.

The deep depression lying over North Chhattisgarh has weakened into a low-pressure area over MP and may bring heavy downpours in the state along with neighbouring areas of UP today. 

The active monsoon trough is likely to bring heavy rainfall in multiple Indian states for the next three to four days, said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.  The weather forecasting agency has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka on Wednesday.

(More to come)

 

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
