Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Red alert issued for Madhya Pradesh districts; IMD predicts heavy rain in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka

Red alert issued for Madhya Pradesh districts; IMD predicts heavy rain in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka

Livemint

The IMD has issued red alert for West Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday, September 11 and predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, UP, Rajasthan for today.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc on Wednesday, September 11.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over areas of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan for Wednesday, September 11. Several areas of West Madhya Pradesh are under red alert for today.

The deep depression lying over North Chhattisgarh has weakened into a low-pressure area over MP and may bring heavy downpours in the state along with neighbouring areas of UP today.

The active monsoon trough is likely to bring heavy rainfall in multiple Indian states for the next three to four days, said IMD in its latest weather bulletin. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka on Wednesday.

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.