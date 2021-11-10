IMD issues red alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on 11 Nov

It lay about 430 kilometers east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km east-southeast of Puducherry. "It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by the evening of 11th November 2021."