Red Fort blast case accused Amir Rashid Ali presented before Delhi court by NIA

NIA presents Red Fort blast case accused before Delhi court

Akriti Anand
Published17 Nov 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Red Fort blast case accused Amir Rashid Ali presented before Delhi court by NIA
Red Fort blast case accused Amir Rashid Ali presented before Delhi court by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented an accused in the Red Fort blast case before a Delhi court on Monday.

The accused, Amir Rashid Ali, was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the court.

Thirteen people were killed and several were injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on 10 November.

A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a “white collar” terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaRed Fort blast case accused Amir Rashid Ali presented before Delhi court by NIA
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.