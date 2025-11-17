Red Fort blast death toll hits 15: Probe reveals how Dr Umar Nabi created Signal group to share encrypted messages

The death toll in the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi has increased to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries.

Delhi Police said the total number of deceased has reached 15, including three partial body parts. One of the victims succumbed to injuries on Sunday, while another victim, named Vinay Pathak, died on Monday.

Organised network, encrypted communication channels Authorities investigating the white-collar terror module allegedly linked to the blast accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels and coordinated movement of weapons, reported news agency ANI, citing official sources.

Umar had created a Signal group around three months ago using a name with special characters. He added Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this encrypted communication platform, which investigators believe was used for internal coordination, as reported by ANI.

Security agencies got the major lead after a weapon consignment, including a Krinkov rifle and a pistol, was recovered from the car of Dr Shaheen, another key suspect in the blast case.

The investigation has revealed that Umar procured the weapons and handed them over to Irfan in 2024.

Dr Shaheen had earlier seen the same weapons during a visit to Mufti Irfan's room with Dr Muzammil. She is also suspected of having made the highest financial contribution to the group's activities, the sources told ANI.

According to the Delhi Police, the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

Search for suicide bomber The highly sophisticated 'white-collar' terror cell, spearheaded by a group of medical practitioners and recently dismantled by the Jammu and Kashmir police, had been actively seeking a suicide bomber since last year. The key architect, Dr Umar Nabi, was relentlessly pushing this agenda, according to officials cited by news agency PTI.

Interrogation of a co-accused who was subsequently detained indicated that Umar was a "hardcore radical" and insisted that a suicide bomber was essential for their operations.

This revelation about the suicide bomber plot adds a dangerous new dimension to the investigation into the inter-state terror network linked to the JeM.