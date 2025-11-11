Red Fort blast: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for kin of deceased; ₹2 lakh for injured

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast near the Red Fort on Monday that claimed 12 lives.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those rendered permanently disabled and ₹2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the Delhi blast, which took place after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, officials said.

CM Rekha Gupta on victims of Delhi blast "The unfortunate incident in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. In this difficult time, the Delhi government extends its deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones and to those injured in the incident," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family and has taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief, she said.

"An ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, ₹5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled, and ₹2 lakh to those who are seriously injured. The government will also ensure proper and quality medical treatment for all the injured," the post read.

“Peace and security in Delhi is our utmost priority. The administration is working with full vigilance and stands with all affected individuals and their families,” the post concluded.

Shah instructs FSL to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match the samples collected from the bodies in the car that exploded near Red Fort here, sources said.

He also directed the FSL to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the spot of the Delhi blast and come up with the details of the incident at the earliest.

The directives were given following the second security review meeting chaired by Shah.

The meeting was attended by the director of the Forensic Science Services, and the chief director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, among others, sources said.