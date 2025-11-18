Red Fort Blast: ED arrests Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s federal financial investigation agency, arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, on Tuesday. The arrest followed simultaneous searches conducted across Delhi-NCR targeting the trustees and promoters of the Faridabad-based Al Falah University.

The university has been a focal point of the wider investigation into the Red Fort area car blast case.

Mr Siddiqui was apprehended under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He is currently being presented before a competent court for a remand.

The federal probe agency initiated its investigation into the Al Falah group based on two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. These reports allege that Al Falah University, Faridabad, made fraudulent and misleading claims of accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The intention, according to the complaints, was to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for unlawful financial gain.

The FIRs further state that the university falsely claimed recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956. This was allegedly done with the motive of cheating prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public for wrongful gain and to cause them wrongful loss.

The UGC has confirmed that Al Falah University is only included under Section 2(f) as a State Private University; it has never applied for inclusion under Section 12(B) and is therefore ineligible for grants under that specific provision.

During the searches, which commenced at approximately 5:15 AM, the ED also seized ₹48 lakh in cash, according to sources cited by the news agency PTI.

Multiple Raids Conducted at Al Falah Premises Several teams from the Enforcement Directorate raided at least 25 premises belonging to the Al Falah Trust and the university establishment. Agency officials also raided an office in the Okhla area of Delhi, with the operation being secured by police and paramilitary forces.

According to officials speaking to PTI, at least nine shell companies linked to the group, all registered at a single address, are currently under the ED’s scrutiny.