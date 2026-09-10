Red Fort blast: ‘How to Become an Assassin’, ‘44 Ways to Support Jihad’ — NIA recovers ‘extremist literature’

The accused in the 2025 Red Fort blast case were allegedly following the Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin, revealed a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The car blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured 29 others. The blast took place at around 6:50 pm and caused extensive damage to the surrounding property and vehicles.

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What is the ‘Lone Mujahid’ manual? The NIA reportedly linked the 'Lone Mujahid' Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin to Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

It was a manual on operational guidance on explosives and weapons, besides techniques relating to covert movement, surveillance, concealment and escape, and improvised explosive devices.

According to the chargesheet, as reported by ANI, the manual was described as providing detailed knowledge on TATP and remote-controlled detonation, along with combat, surveillance, escape and other clandestine techniques.

The document was among extremist material allegedly accessed and circulated by members of the terror module. The chargesheet refers to a number of documents and publications allegedly recovered during the investigation.

They promoted extremist ideology and contained material relating to terrorist operations.

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These included documents titled “Definition of Jihad”, “The Requirements of Jihad”, “The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad”, “39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad” and “44 Ways to Support Jihad”.

According to the NIA, the recovered literature sought to justify armed violence and encourage participation in extremist activities.

The NIA alleged that the material formed part of a larger body of extremist literature and propaganda used by the accused persons who were allegedly involved in a conspiracy culminating in the November car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

The mastermind and AGuH module Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast, was the alleged mastermind and "operational in-charge" of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, the NIA said in its chargesheet filed in connection with the attack.

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Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, was inside the vehicle when the explosion occurred.

The NIA alleged that the Red Fort blast was the outcome of a wider conspiracy involving the revival of the AGuH module, radicalisation of recruits, circulation of extremist literature and preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks.

Nabi allegedly played a central role in reviving the dormant module and organising its activities across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, according to the NIA.

The NIA alleged that Nabi was the “operational in-charge” of AGuH Interim, described by investigators as a revived manifestation of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind associated with the ideology of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

According to the chargesheet, a conspiracy to revive the dormant module was allegedly set in motion in early 2022.

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According to ANI, the NIA alleged that Nabi was involved in radicalising other members and propagating material glorifying “Shahadat” or martyrdom.

He allegedly used extremist propaganda to influence and recruit other persons into the group, the chargesheet states.

The NIA also referred to Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for “Hijrat”.

The investigation alleged that members of the module held clandestine meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR as part of the alleged conspiracy.

Signal, encrypted communication The accused persons were also allegedly in regular contact through encrypted messaging platforms, including Signal.

According to the chargesheet, the use of encrypted communication platforms formed part of efforts by the accused to coordinate with one another.

The NIA further claimed that members of the module were involved in arranging finances, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for carrying out their activities.

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'Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device' According to the NIA, the car involved in the November 10, 2025 explosion was allegedly used as a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device.

The chargesheet states that Nabi was inside the vehicle when the explosion occurred.

DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site allegedly confirmed his identity, according to the investigation.

Forensic examination of post-blast material detected explosive residues, including TATP and ammonium nitrate, the chargesheet states.

The NIA also relied upon vehicle debris and other material recovered from the scene to contend that the vehicle had been used as a VBIED.

Also Read | Red Fort Blast: Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui remanded to ED custody

According to the agency’s case, the forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.

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Since Nabi died in the explosion, proceedings against him have been abated. However, the chargesheet records the NIA’s findings regarding his alleged role in the conspiracy.

The allegations contained in the chargesheet remain subject to judicial scrutiny during the course of the trial.

(With inputs from ANI)

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