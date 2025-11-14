Delhi blast: Who is Muzaffar Rather? J&K cops seek Interpol Red Corner Notice against doctor who fled to Afghanistan

As the security agencies are investigating the inter-state white collar terror module and the massive blast in the Red Fort area in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police have moved the Interpol for issuing a Red Corner Notice against a terror accused, Dr Muzaffar Rather, brother of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather.

Muzaffar is also from Qazigund in south Kashmir and part of Al Falah University in Faridabad district of Haryana. He came under the scanner after the questioning of those who were arrested.

During the interrogation, they said that Dr Umar Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Muzaffar had travelled to Turkey for around 20 days in 2021.

Muzaffar reportedly left India in August and is believed to be in Afghanistan.

“The case is now being investigated by SIA, the J&K police can’t directly go for Interpol Red Corner notice. But it can initiate a process and a central agency can issue the Red Corner notice. This case is still being investigated,” an official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

White-collar terror module and JeM posters The Jammu & Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) is actively probing the 'white-collar' terror module that was busted in October. The module was initially uncovered during a police investigation into Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) posters in Nowgam, Srinagar, which ultimately led authorities to a larger network reportedly involving some doctors.

According to the police, the entire module was being operated by the three primary accused – Umar, Muzammil and Muzaffar, who used the encrypted platform Telegram for communication with their handler located in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation released a statement on 12 November, strongly denying recent reports that its territory was being used for radicalisation activities linked to such operations.

“The media reports claiming that Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations,” the statement said.

The claim that Turkiye engages in “radicalisation activities” targeting India or any other country is “purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis”, it added.

In the blast on 10 November, 13 people were killed and more than 25 were injured after an explosives-laden i20 car detonated near Red Fort Metro Station Gate No.1. It was being driven by 28-year-old Dr Umar Nabi.

His involvement was confirmed after DNA samples from his mother matched the body parts found at the site.

Umar, who also worked at Al Falah, is believed to have been the most radicalised of the lot. He drove the Hyundai i10 around the city on that fateful Monday, parked it near the Red Fort complex for three hours and then drove it slowly in the evening.