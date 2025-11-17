Red Fort car blast: NIA arrests ‘active co-conspirator’ Jasir Bilal Wani from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Continuing with its probe into the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested another key associate, Jasir Bilal Wani, of the terrorist involved in the blast, according to the official release.

“Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmir resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case,” NIA said.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

The agency is exploring "various angles" to solve the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast in the national capital.

"Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack," it said.

The NIA has described Umar Un Nabi, who was behind the wheel when the car exploded near the Red Fort, as a "suicide bomber". Also, NIA has used the term "vehicle-borne IED" for the car.