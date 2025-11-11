Red Fort, Lal Qila Metro Station closed today day after car blast; MHA to hold high-level security review meeting

Delhi's November 10 deadly blast shook the nation after 8 people were killed and several others injured near the iconic Red Fort. In the aftermath of the blast, the heritage site has been closed. As per Delhi Police notice dated November 11, the Lal Quila will remain closed for visitors for three days, that is until November 13. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to convene a high-level security review meeting at 11:00 am at his residence.

DGP Jammu and Kashmir will virtually attend this security review meeting. Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, the Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officials will join the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed significant details related to the blast in an interview with ANI and said that the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal. The blast took place near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7:00 pm on Monday and caused severe damage to life and property.

Delhi Police detain 4 in Paharganj, Daryaganj hotel raid A search operation was led by Delhi Police teams across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj and nearby areas through the night to find suspects. During the raids, the search teams scanned CCTV footage of areas near the blast site and check record registers of hotels.

CCTV footage from the Badarpur border, the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, the Outer Ring Road, the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route among others, was meticulously examined. The car in question reportedly entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur, according to the sources.

Based on CCTV evidence, nearly 13 people are being questioned, as per sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of North Delhi, Raja Banthia said, “As of now, the investigation is going on. We cannot comment on anything conclusively... FSL is lifting the traces of explosions...We are examining the scene of the crime,” ANI reported.

Earlier media reports suggested that there were three to four people in the i20 car through wHich Monday blast took place but according to the Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," ANI quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).