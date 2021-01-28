Red Fort to remain shut for visitors till 31 Jan in aftermath of R-Day violence

The Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from 27 January to 31 January, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order.

While the order did not mention the reason behind the closure, it is believed that this time will be utilised to ascertain the damage caused to the iconic monument when it was overrun by protesting farmers on 26 January.

In earlier orders of 6 January and 18 January, the ASI has said that the iconic monument was closed from 19 January to 22 January due to a bird flu alert in the national capital.

The monument was also closed from 22 January to 26 January owing to the Republic Day celebrations. However, it was supposed to be open for visitors on 27 January, but it did not, sources told news agency PTI.

As per reports, after the violence that erupted in the Red Fort premises on Republic Day, the ASI has taken a decision to keep the gates shut to take stock of the damages.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Patel visited the site and has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.

"Visited the Red Fort today morning and instructed the ASI DG to prepare a report on the incident and also lodge an FIR," tweeted Singh after his visit.

While it is not clear if the iconic structure was damaged in any way, during the minister's tour one could see vandalised metal detector gate and ticket counter, and broken shards of glass at the premises of the Red Fort.

The minister had on Tuesday condemned the actions of the protesting farmers who entered the Red Fort and said it violated the symbol of dignity of India's democracy.

"I do not want to say anything on the issue yet. I have sought a report, let it come," Patel told PTI.

A group of protesting farmers, part of the R-Day tractor march, deviated from the pre-determined route and clashed with Delhi Police at ITO before making its way to the Red Fort.

Several pictures and videos of the incident showed some men climbing on a flag pole inside the complex and hoisting a religious flag of the Sikhs.

There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar.

With agency inputs

