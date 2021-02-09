Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:05 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Police sought in a Delhi court on Tuesday 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort incident during the Republic Day violence amidst farmers' protest against three new agri laws.
Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.
The police had announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.
On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.
Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.
In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.
