Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST PTI

  • On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police

NEW DELHI : Police sought in a Delhi court on Tuesday 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort incident during the Republic Day violence amidst farmers' protest against three new agri laws.

Police sought in a Delhi court on Tuesday 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort incident during the Republic Day violence amidst farmers' protest against three new agri laws.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died. 

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.