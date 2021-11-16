'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': Delhi extends campaign to reduce vehicular emissions1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 01:03 PM IST
The second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will start on November 19
The month-long campaign to curb vehicular emissions launched by the Delhi govt has been extended by 15 days, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, ANi tweeted. The second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will start on November 19.
Last month, the Delhi government kicked started its month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign across 100 crossings in the city to reduce vehicular emissions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to people to "contribute" in the fight against pollution and make the campaign successful.
"Please do contribute in this fight against pollution. Whenever you stop at the red light, please turn off your car's engine. This will save fuel and also help reduce pollution. We all Delhiites will together reduce pollution in Delhi," Kejriwal had tweeted.
In the fight against pollution, Delhi Government has launched the campaign "Yudh, Pradushan ke Virudh", with citizen engagement (Jan Bhagidari) i.e., with RWA members, environmental NGOs, youth organizations etc. in coordination with government machinery.
The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control pollution if it is mandated for the entire NCR area.
"GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime," the Delhi government said in an affidavit.
