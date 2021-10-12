As part of the war against pollution, the Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' (red light on, ignition off) campaign will start again on 18 October, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The Delhi CM urged public to start off the campaign today itself. However, Kejriwal said, it will be formally launched on coming Monday.

“We had started the Red Light on, Gaadi off initiative last year. This will begin again from 18th October, as soon as you stop at a Red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle. You can begin today itself, though it'll be formally launched on 18th," CM Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister has also asked people not to use their personal vehicles at least for one day every week to reduce vehicular pollution.

"We should decide to not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others. Experts say that if we do this, pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved," he added.

Kejriwal further asked people to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution.

"If you have not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that is causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution," the Delhi CM said.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last year. Rai had said that if two crore people of Delhi contribute responsibly in this campaign, then vehicle pollution in the city can be reduced by 15-20%.

This is an awareness campaign and drivers will not be penalised for not turning off their engines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.